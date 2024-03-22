Global Star Ram Charan's fan base and stardom have soared worldwide after his remarkable performance in Rajamouli's epic RRR.He is presently immersed in the production of the political thriller "Game Changer," under the direction of renowned filmmaker Shankar.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor set to impress the audience with RC16 .The project is bankrolled in a prestigious manner by Venkata Satish Kilaru on Vriddhi Cinemas and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Venkata Satish Kilaru, the owner of Vriddhi Infra, is well-known for his deep passion for films. After closely associating with Mythri Movie Makers, he made the exciting decision to step into film production with a high-profile project.

Today marks the much-anticipated launch of RC16, featuring an internationally acclaimed team, amidst the presence of top celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, a protege of Sukumar, who won a National Award for his debut film "Uppena", adding significant value to this collaboration. RC16 promises to take audiences on a rural, emotional, and rustic journey.

Janhvi Kapoor, thrilled to be a part of the project, thanked Buchi Sir for approaching her and expressed her gratitude to the team for their love and support.

The launch ceremony of RC16 is graced by distinguished guests Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Star director Shankar, Ace filmmaker Sukumar, renowned producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju,Sireesh, Boney Kapoor, Sahoo Garapati,Ram Achanta, MLA Ravi Gottipati, Sithara's Vamsi,UV Creations Vamsi Krishna Reddy and others.

On Wednesday the project commenced with a traditional puja ceremony at 10:10 AM in an extravagant manner. Ace producer Allu Aravind handed the bound script to director Buchi Babu Sana. Star director Shankar who is directing Ram Charan's ‘Game Changer’ directed the first shot of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor after Boney Kapoor and Anmol Sharma turned on the camera and Mega Star Chiranjeevi sounded the clap board.

Director Buchi Babu Sana expressed his overwhelming gratitude at the film's launch, especially towards Mega Star Chiranjeevi "Honored to welcome everyone present, especially Mega Star Chiranjeevi.

I must admit, I'm overwhelmed by the esteemed guests and my esteemed mentor, Sukumar. I extend my gratitude to Ram Charan for this incredible opportunity that emerged from my days as Rangasthalam's assistant director. I'm determined to make the most of it." He said.

Renowned talents such as Rubens and others have joined the team.

The legendary Oscar winner A.R. Rahman composed the music for his second film, calling it a dream come true, thanks to Ram Charan, Sukumar, Naveen, and Satish. Renowned talents such as Rubens and others have joined the team. He envisioned Janhvi as a part of the project and expressed his gratitude to his Guru Sukumar for making it happen.

Sukumar, in turn, praised Buchi Babu's ambition and determination, highlighting his bold decisions in casting Vijay Sethupathi and collaborating with Ram Charan and A.R. Rahman. Sukumar jokingly said, "I often joke that I became a guru because I taught mathematics. But frankly, Buchi didn't learn anything from me. He's always been apprehensive." He praised Buchi's unwavering belief in his script and his diligence.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman praised Buchi Babu's passion for cinema, mentioning his detailed plot points for songs and his contagious enthusiasm. He wished the entire team and Ram Charan the best.

Ram Charan, acknowledging Buchi Babu's immense love for cinema, expressed his delight at working with him and collaborating with A.R. Rahman. He also expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor, saying, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."

Producer Boney Kapoor expressed his eagerness to make more Telugu films, especially with the opportunity given by Ram Charan. He praised Buchi Babu's passion and expressed interest in remaking Uppena in Hindi Producer Naveen expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, highlighting Buchi Babu's storytelling skills and predicting the film's massive success.

Renowned lyricist Chandrabose, a recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Golden Globe Awards, National Film Awards, and Nandi Awards, will be crafting soulful and heart-touching lyrics for the film. Editing maestro Antony Ruben and action choreographer Supreme Sunder, known for his intense and realistic stunts, add their expertise to the project.

Star director Sukumar, renowned for his work in "Rangasthalam" and "Pushpa," presents RC16 under Sukumar Writings banner, in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, ensuring a prestigious and extravagant production. Stay tuned for more updates from the makers in the coming days.

The film's international technical team is further bolstered by art director Avinash Kolla and India's top fashion designer, Deepali Noor. Deepali Noor's designs promise to add a lavish and fashionable flair to the actors' attire, while Avinash Kolla's art direction will enhance the film's visual grandeur. The project's publicity is handled by renowned publicity designer Kabilan.