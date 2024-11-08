'Rebel Star' Prabhas Signs Three Mega Movie Deal With Salaar Makers, Hombale Films Eyes Kantara 2, KGF 3 & New Projects In Pipeline

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Prabhas and Hombale Films have sealed an industry-first, multi-film partnership. This historic collaboration, which includes Salaar Part 2 and two additional back-to-back films, represents the largest deal between an actor and a production house to date, marking a transformative chapter for both respectively.



Following the worldwide success of KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Salaar 1 - Hombale has built an impressive lineup, which now includes the much-anticipated Kantara 2 and KGF Chapter 3, as well as its new ventures with Prabhas.

Vijay Kiragandur, Founder of Hombale Films, commented on the monumental collaboration: "At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come."

— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 8, 2024

With Salaar Part 2, Kantara 2 and KGF Chapter 3, a range of exciting projects on the horizon, Hombale Films’ growing repertoire highlights its commitment to creating groundbreaking cinema that resonates globally.

Prabhas, brings an exciting lineup of projects to his name, including Hombale’s Landmark film Salaar 2, Raja Saab, Spirit, Kalki 2 and Fauji. The multi-film agreement with Hombale reflects his strong affinity with India’s leading production house, setting him up to headline four films under Hombale’s banner.

The partnership begins with Salaar Part 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, who has been instrumental in Hombale’s success with cinematic phenomena like KGF 1, KGF 2 and Salaar Part 1.

Hombale Films is creating waves as the only production house which has been able to give a mainstream hit in all markets including KGF & Kantara in Kannada, Salaar in Telugu, Raghu Thatha in Tamil and Dhoomam in Malayalam with Fahaad Fasil in lead. Now, This is actually the collaboration of titans as Hombale and Prabhas together are part of 5 out of 20 biggest worldwide hits with Baahubali 1&2, KGF 2, Kalki and Salaar.



The Prabhas-Hombale partnership heralds an exhilarating new era in Indian cinema, one that will set new benchmarks and captivate audiences around the world, showcasing the power of bold storytelling on a grand scale.