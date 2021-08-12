Reese Witherspoon was 'completely obsessed' with Drew Barrymore

Mumbai: Actress Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she was completely obsessed and was a 'super fan' of actress Drew Barrymore.

Witherspoon spilled the beans on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', where the '50 First Dates' actress asked her: "I thought we were 13. Then, I realised if you had done 'Man On The Moon', so you must have been 14, right?"

Witherspoon replied: "I was 14 years old; I was completely obsessed with you. You had no idea that I was like your super fan. I had read your book, I had pictures of you on my wall. You were like my childhood acting idol, and you came up to me in a restaurant and you said, 'I saw you in a movie and you were so wonderful'."

The 'Legally Blonde' actress said that it changed her whole perspective.

"You were one of the first people who ever supported me and showed me, it doesn't have to be competitive, that creativity is infinite and if we can collaborate as women together, we can accomplish so much more," Witherspoon said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

