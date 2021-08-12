हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was 'completely obsessed' with Drew Barrymore

Actress Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she was completely obsessed and was a 'super fan' of actress Drew Barrymore.

Reese Witherspoon was &#039;completely obsessed&#039; with Drew Barrymore
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she was completely obsessed and was a 'super fan' of actress Drew Barrymore.

Witherspoon spilled the beans on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', where the '50 First Dates' actress asked her: "I thought we were 13. Then, I realised if you had done 'Man On The Moon', so you must have been 14, right?"

Witherspoon replied: "I was 14 years old; I was completely obsessed with you. You had no idea that I was like your super fan. I had read your book, I had pictures of you on my wall. You were like my childhood acting idol, and you came up to me in a restaurant and you said, 'I saw you in a movie and you were so wonderful'."

The 'Legally Blonde' actress said that it changed her whole perspective. 

"You were one of the first people who ever supported me and showed me, it doesn't have to be competitive, that creativity is infinite and if we can collaborate as women together, we can accomplish so much more," Witherspoon said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Reese Witherspoonobsessed with a super fanDrew BarrymoreThe Drew Barrymore Show
Next
Story

Try these Independence Day recipes by Shilpa Shetty - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Twitter has locked the official handle of Congress Party