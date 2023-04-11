Rekha Recreates Her Iconic Look From The 80s With A Stylish Golden Headwrap

New Delhi: Veteran actress Rekha, the OG queen of fashion is slaying her looks even in this age. Recently, the actress was seen with ace designer Manish Malhotra. In the photo, she could be seen wearing a golden kaftan with white pants and a printed dupatta. She had also put a stylish headwrap around her head which was reminiscent of her looks from the 1980s. Manish Malhotra was seen in an all-black outfit. Rekha greeted the photographers as she posed for them. However, she had also paired up her outfit with black goggles which irked a section of netizens.

Reacting to a video shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, a user wrote, “Why in earth is she wearing goggles in the night and could someone explain why is she running wearing dark glasses beats me totally.” “It's like she is hiding herself from something, maybe her wrinkles or something,” added another user.

However, there was a section of users who even appreciated her looks at the age of 68. “She is evergreen queen no one replace her beauty,” a user wrote. “Gorgeous...this look suit only on Rekha ji...,” another user added.

Rekha has been making a lot of public appearances these days. Recently, the actress made headlines after she wore a kanjeevaram silk saree at the premiere of Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer ‘Citadel’. Apart from that, she also made heads turn at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event with her looks.