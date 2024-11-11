Mumbai: Recently, an old letter from Rekha to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resurfaced online, sparking renewed interest amid rumours of trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. The letter, which was originally shared when Aishwarya was honoured for her achievements, is filled with admiration and praise, with Rekha referring to Aishwarya as her “My Ash".

In the heartfelt letter, Rekha expressed her pride in Aishwarya’s journey and resilience, calling her “the epitome of grace” and a “perfect woman in every sense.” Rekha heaped praises in the letter and called her Rekha Maa of Aishwarya. "My Ash, A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself…You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away from the very instant I first laid my eyes on her… Aashirwads and duas… Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa.”

At the Style Awards in 2017, Rekha even joked and said, "Aishwarya’s mother kept seeing my photos when she was pregnant, and this is the result."

Talking about recent rumours of marital issues between Aishwarya and Abhishek remain unconfirmed, the resurfacing of Rekha’s letter has become a talking point among the fans.