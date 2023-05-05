Remember Aamir Khan's Co-Star Gracy Singh From Lagaan? Check Her Then And Now Photos

New Delhi: We all remember how Mr Perfectionist's massive hit film Lagaan won a million hearts. The movie by Ashutosh Gowariker not only earned critics and audiences's appreciation but also etched a strong place in our memory, especially its characters. Actress Gracy Singh, who played the lead role opposite Aamir made her sensational debut in Bollywood with the movie which went on to become a historic outing in Indian cinema.

WHO IS GRACY SINGH?

Gracy was a familiar face on television much before Lagaan happened. She started her acting career in 1997 popular daily soap called Amanat. Before that Gracy Singh had been touring with the dance group called 'The Planets'. Two years later, in 1999 she made an appearance in a Bengali movie titled Sundori Bou. But it was Lagaan which gave her the big break. She won the Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer – Female and earned many nominations that year.

Gracy Singh went on to star in several movies post-Lagaan, including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Armaan, Gangaajal, Muskaan and Santhosham among others. She featured in Punjabi films such as Lakh Pardesi Hoye and a Malayalam film titled Loudspeaker directed by Jayaraj.

Her last full-fledged movie role was in a 2015 Punjabi movie titled Chooriyan.

WHERE IS GRACY SINGH NOW?

Gracy successfully moved back to television soon after with the mythological show Santoshi Maa. She played the titular role of the goddess in the show for many years. The show ran from 2015-2017 and later from 2020-2021 respectively.

She is also a member of the Braham Kumaris and has been spotted at many events. In her 2015 interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "For several years, I have been associated with the Brahma Kumaris. This is similar to my role. Also, I’m a trained classical dancer running my own dance troupe since 2006."

Gracy Singh's fans are waiting to watch her again on the big screens.