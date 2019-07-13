Remember actress Minissha Lamba? Here's what is keeping her busy these days

New Delhi: Remember actress Minissha Lamba, best-known for her roles in films like 'Yahaan' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'? She has been trending all of Saturday for a picture of her which reveals she is now a professional poker player. Minissha is currently in Las Vegas for a poker tournament.

On Friday, Manisha via Instagram revealed that she secured the 64th position during the tournament. She wrote, "It's so crazy... Overwhelming experience to play the World Series of Poker Series.... Playing the Pot Limit Omaha Bounty Tournament... I eventually finished 64th in this out 1130 players.... Close.. Yet so far."

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Minissha divulged details of how she was introduced to poker. The actress said that a friend of hers, who returned from the US, 'randomly' taught her the game during one of the Diwali celebrations.

"I shied away from it because playing cards wasn't something that interested me. But as you get to this game, the complexities and sheer need for being on the ball give you a feeling of achievement for a hand well played," she added.

Meanwhile, talking about films, Minissha, 34, hasn't made any screen appearance after 2017's 'Bhoomi'. The aforementioned 'Yahaan', which released in 2015, was her debut film. 'Corporate', 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Kidnap', 'Shaurya', 'Well Done Abba' and 'Hum Tum Shabana' are some of the films on her resume.

She is also an alumnus of 'Bigg Boss 8'.