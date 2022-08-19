NewsLifestylePeople
MANDAKINI

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Mumbai: Mandakini, who became famous with her debut film, Raj Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', and then courted notoriety briefly with her rumoured association with Dawood Ibrahim, is making a comeback in the upcoming music video titled 'Maa O Maa'.

The teaser of the song, which was released on Friday, features Mandakini with her son Rabbil Thakur, actress Babita Banerjee, and child artistes Simran and Chirag. This is the first time that Mandakini, who became a follower of the Dalai Lama in 1990, and has been a teacher of Tibetan yoga, will be seen in an entertainment product after she quit Bollywood with the 1996 film 'Zordaar'.

Taking to Instagram, Mandakini unveiled the teaser of the song with a matter-of-fact caption: "Song coming out soon".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 'Maa O Maa' music video, directed by Sajan Agarwal, will soon be released on the Filmy Clap YouTube channel.

 

