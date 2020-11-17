Remember Munni from Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'? This is how she looks now - In Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan won a million hearts in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) trying his best to send little Munni back home across the border. Munni, played by child artiste Harshaali Malhotra was a character which stayed in the minds of the viewers for a long time - thanks to her innocent portrayal.

Well, Harshaali has now grown-up to be a pretty teenager and how! We surfed through her social media account and found her gorgeous pictures of the child actress. Take a look:

Harshaali aka Munni played the role of Shahida in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' which was directed by Kabir Khan. It starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Her brilliant act got her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category. She won the Screen Award for Best Child Artist among several other awards and nominations that year.

She was earlier seen in TV shows such as Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha. She also featured in a few TV commercials and print ads. In 2016, Harshaali Malhotra was seen in Moroccan pop-star Saad Lamjarred song Salam Alaikum song.