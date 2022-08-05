New Delhi: Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music, which has become fairly successful in a small span of time, completes 3 years today. The music label has contributed superhit songs like Prada by The Doorbeen, Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai by Pawan Singh, Haaye Ve by Ammy Virk, Jugni 2.0 by Kanika Kapoor and its latest, Mashooka by Asees Kaur, to the music industry.

The label has provided some of its best content by producing some of the best party songs in the industry. The label, which aims to deliver great music to its listeners, has also taken on itself to spread some positivity during tough times, and one example of such a thing was the songs they produced during the pandemic, which helped spread the good vibes.

The label also collaborated with Akshay Kumar for the motivational song 'Muskurayega India', for which 16 Bollywood artists came together and was also released during the pandemic. The revenue generated from this song was given to PM & CM's care fund, which was used to help the helpless during their harshest times.

The label worked with the Tech Mahindra Foundation in 2021 on a special project. The record company released the song sung by actor Tiger Shroff, titled "Vande Mataram", and gave 20 fully-equipped basic life support ambulances to charitable hospitals all around India.

Actor and Producer Jackky Bhagnani while talking about his Music Label said, “I am very happy how Jjust Music has grown in the last 3 years. Music is soul food, it fills your soul with happiness & bliss and I am glad that we have been able to accomplish that with our music”

Jjust Music's close-knit collaboration has also helped the label grow at a faster pace and has witnessed unprecedented growth with their superior songs and tight-knit collaboration. In April, the music label collaborated with Warner Music India and established a strategic agreement that will enable them to produce ground-breaking Indian music. 22 songs have been released by the Jjust Music label in the past three years, including Prada, Wajah, Vande Mataram, Muskurayega India, Wah ji Waah, and Choodiyan, among many others, and its current song 'Mashooka', which is also its first Pan-India release, has created much buzz among listeners and viewers.