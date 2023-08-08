trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646102
ANTARA MALI

Remember Ram Gopal Varma's 'Mast' Actress Antara Mali, Who Starred In Company & Naach? This Is How She Looks Now

Ram Gopal Varma's Leading Ladies: Antara Mali featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Naach.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Remember Ram Gopal Varma's 'Mast' Actress Antara Mali, Who Starred In Company & Naach? This Is How She Looks Now Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The stunning and very talented actress Antara Mali, who features in a slew of Ram Gopal Varma movies in the early 2000s disappeared from Bollywood after a few releases. From making her Hindi movie debut with the 1998 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, to starring in movies like Prema Katha, Mast, Road, Company and Darna Mana Hai - Antara Mali made her presence felt.

WHERE IS ANTARA MALI NOW?

She quit her movie career in 2005 after her movie Mr Ya Miss which she had also written and directed tanked at the Box Office. However, 5 years later in 2010, she made a comeback with And Once Again directed by Amol Palekar in which she played a monk and even shaved off her head, surprising her fans. The movie starred Antara Mali, Rajat Kapoor and Rituparna Sengupta in lead roles.

She is the daughter of a well-known Indian photographer Jagdish Mali. Antara Mali got married to Che Kurrien, the editor of GQ magazine on June 12, 2009, in a hush-hush ceremony. The couple is blessed with a baby girl in 2012 but kept the news under wraps. 

Antara Mali is a private person and even her Instagram account is not open to the public. Check out her recent photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Che Kurrien (@chekurrien)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Che Kurrien (@chekurrien)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Che Kurrien (@chekurrien)

ANTARA MALI FILMY CAREER

She featured in movies including Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Mast, Khiladi 420, Company, Road, Darna Mana Hai, Gayab, Naach, Mr Ya Miss and ...And Once Again. She also did Tamil and Malayalam movies like Prema Katha and Ayyappantamma Neyyappam Chuttu respectively.

 

