Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769743
NewsLifestylePeople
RAMBHA

Remember Salman Khan's Judwaa Co-star Rambha? Today, She Is Settled In Canada And Has Two Daughters, See Her Latest Pics

Where Is Rambha? South actress looks beautiful in her latest photos on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Remember Salman Khan's Judwaa Co-star Rambha? Today, She Is Settled In Canada And Has Two Daughters, See Her Latest Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram/File Pic

New Delhi: Who all still remember superstar Salman Khan's stunning South co-star Rambha from Judwaa (1997). The actress worked in several hit films in her career spanning almost two decades. She featured in over 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films.

WHERE IS RAMBHA NOW?

Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman in 2010 at Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. The couple is blessed with two daughters - Laanya (born in 2011) Sasha (2015) and a son named Shivin who was born in 2018. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rambha(@rambhaindran_)

Not many know that at first Amrutha was her screen name, which she later changed as Rambha after the character name in her Telugu debut movie Aa Okkati Adakku.

RAMBHA'S LATEST PICS

In 2018, she reunited with her Judwaa co-star Salman during his famous Da-Bang tour. She posed for pics with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Jacqueline Fernandez as well. Social media was abuzz with the viral pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rambha (@rambhaindran_)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rambha (@rambhaindran_)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rambha (@rambhaindran_)

In the latest post, Rambha can be seen posing with actor Vijay after a long hiatus. She wrote in the caption: It was nice meeting you and catching up after years at @actorvijay :)Congratulations!wish you the very best.#tamilagavettrikazhagam #indypathmanathan #NortherUni #magickHome #magickhomecanada #magickwoods #MagickHomelndia#@magickhome_india.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities
DNA Video
DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!
DNA Video
DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai