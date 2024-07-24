New Delhi: Who all still remember superstar Salman Khan's stunning South co-star Rambha from Judwaa (1997). The actress worked in several hit films in her career spanning almost two decades. She featured in over 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films.

WHERE IS RAMBHA NOW?

Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman in 2010 at Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. The couple is blessed with two daughters - Laanya (born in 2011) Sasha (2015) and a son named Shivin who was born in 2018.

Not many know that at first Amrutha was her screen name, which she later changed as Rambha after the character name in her Telugu debut movie Aa Okkati Adakku.

RAMBHA'S LATEST PICS

In 2018, she reunited with her Judwaa co-star Salman during his famous Da-Bang tour. She posed for pics with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Jacqueline Fernandez as well. Social media was abuzz with the viral pictures.

In the latest post, Rambha can be seen posing with actor Vijay after a long hiatus. She wrote in the caption: It was nice meeting you and catching up after years at @actorvijay :)Congratulations!wish you the very best.#tamilagavettrikazhagam #indypathmanathan #NortherUni #magickHome #magickhomecanada #magickwoods #MagickHomelndia#@magickhome_india.