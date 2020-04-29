Remembering Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence, through his dialogues

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan, an actor extraordinaire, died on Wednesday (April 29) in Mumbai leaving a void that can never be filled again. His death has shocked the film industry and the nation too. Irrfan was 53. He battled a tumour for two years and on Tuesday afternoon, he was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection.

Irrfan is credited with some of the best movies Hindi cinema has seen – ‘Maqbool', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Haider', 'Piku' and 'Hindi Medium' – to name a few. His seamless acting earned his rave reviews always and kept the audiences glued to their seats. We last saw him in the March release ‘Angrezi Medium’, two years after he starred in the blockbuster ‘Hindi Medium’.

An actor par excellence, Irrfan will always be remembered for his movies, his hard-hitting dialogues and his ever-smiling face.

Here’s a tribute to Irrfan through some of his best dialogues:

Life In A... Metro

Yeh shehar hume jitna deta hai, badle me kahi zyada humse le leta hai.

Haasil

Aur jaan se maar dena beta, hum reh gae na, maarne me der nhi lagagenge, bhagwan kasam!

Paan Singh Tomar

Beehad mein to ‘Baaghi’ hote hain, ‘Dacait’ milte hain parliament mein!

Haider

Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main … Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main … dair bhi hoon, haram bhi hoon … Shia bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit … main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga.

Gunday

Chaal hum chalenge, shay bhi hum denge or maat bhi hum denge

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

Humari to gaali par bhi taali padti hai

Jazbaa

Sharafat ki duniya ka qissa hi khatam, ab jaisi duniya waise hum.