Remembering Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of 'Sholay', through his films

New Delhi: Veteran Actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay', died of age-related ailments on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence. He was 81. His real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told news agency PTI.

Jagdeep was known for his coming timings and played significant roles in various films of the 70s, 80s and even 90s. He appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay' (1975) that will always be memorable.

He also played memorable roles in 'Purana Mandir' and in 'Andaz Apna Apna' as Salman Khan's father. 'Aar Paar', 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin', 'Do Bigha Zamin', 'Brahmachari', 'Naagin', 'Shehanshaah', 'China Gate', 'Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke' and 'Qurbaani' among others are also some the films to his credit.

Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie 'Soorma Bhopali' in 1998 with his character as the protagonist.

Jagdeep was last seen in 'Gali Gali Chor Hai', starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse.

Jagdeep is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved Jaffery.

