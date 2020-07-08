हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jagdeep

Remembering Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of 'Sholay', through his films

Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay', died of age-related ailments on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence. He was 81.

Remembering Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of &#039;Sholay&#039;, through his films
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Veteran Actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay', died of age-related ailments on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence. He was 81. His real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. 

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told news agency PTI.

Jagdeep was known for his coming timings and played significant roles in various films of the 70s, 80s and even 90s. He appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay' (1975) that will always be memorable. 

He also played memorable roles in 'Purana Mandir' and in 'Andaz Apna Apna' as Salman Khan's father. 'Aar Paar', 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin', 'Do Bigha Zamin', 'Brahmachari', 'Naagin', 'Shehanshaah', 'China Gate', 'Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke' and 'Qurbaani' among others are also some the films to his credit.

Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie 'Soorma Bhopali' in 1998 with his character as the protagonist.

Jagdeep was last seen in 'Gali Gali Chor Hai', starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse.

Jagdeep is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved Jaffery.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Jagdeepjagdeep deathjadeep moviesjagdeep soorma bhopalisholay actor jagdeep
Next
Story

Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81 in Mumbai
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M29S

DNA: When will social viruses like Vikas Dubey end?