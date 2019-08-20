Remembering Khayyam: Popular songs by the maestro

New Delhi: Legendary music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam breathed his last at 9:30 pm on Monday in Mumbai. Better known as Khayyam, the composer died at the age of 92 in a private hospital in Juhu, Mumbai following a brief illness.

Khayyam has composed over 100 Bollywood songs. Here's looking some of the most loved compositions of the legend

1) Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aaata Hai

2) Phir Chidi Raat

3) In Aankhon Ki Masti

4) Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu

5)Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston

6) Aur Kuch Der Theher

Khayyam was conferred wth the third-highest civilian honor, Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 by the then President of India, Pratibha Patil. Prior to which he was honored with the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

Khayyam had a National Award in his kitty and had won three Filmfare Awards for composing the masterpieces for Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan. He also gave his magical touch to non-filmy songs like 'Paaon padun tore Shyam, Brij mein laut chalo and Ghazab kiya tere Vaade pe Aitbaar kiya.

Khayyam announced that he would not celebrate his 89th birthday in the wake of the dastardly attack on a CRPF Convoy in Pulwama.