Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Indian cinema's legend, always and forever

New Delhi: India today bid goodbye to a gem of the film industry - Rishi Kapoor. His death has left an everlasting void in the industry. The veteran actor died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. He was battling leukemia since 2018. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019. He was hospitalised last night after he complained of some breathing problems.

Rishi Kapoor had an impressive line-up of films. He starred in some iconic movies in his career spanning over five decades. He was loved by his fans, adored by cine-goers. He belonged to the legendary Kapoor family.

Rishi Kapoor, son of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, debuted in 1970 with his father’s film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. While his first film as a leading hero was ‘Bobby’ opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor. He played prominent roles in films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Amar, Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Nagina’,’ Saagar’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’, ‘Chandni’, Damini’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

With some of his romance-dramas, he went on to become the heartthrob of the nation and garnered massive fan-following.

Rishi Kapoor had won several accolades for his work, including the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in ‘Mera Naam Joker’.

Rishi Kapoor married actress and frequent co-star Neetu Kapoor in 1980. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor are the couple’s two children.

His last film was ‘The Body’ while some months ago, Rishi Kapoor had announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern', also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor, always and forever!