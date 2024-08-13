Advertisement
SRIDEVI'S 61'ST BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Remembering Sridevi: Boney Kapoor And Khushi Share Heartwarming Photos On Her Birth Anniversary

On Sridevi's 61st birthday, Boney and Khushi Kapoor honored her memory with touching social media tributes.

|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 06:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
Remembering Sridevi: Boney Kapoor And Khushi Share Heartwarming Photos On Her Birth Anniversary Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor on Tuesday remembered late actor Sridevi on the occasion of her 61st birth anniversary. They shared the priceless moments on their social media handles.

Khushi dug out a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother and sister.

She shared an adorable snap featuring a cute moment with Sridevi and Janhvi on her Instagram story.

On Monday midnight, Sridevi's husband-producer Boney Kapoor dropped her portrait to wish his "Jaan" on this day.

The photo of the late actor seems to be from her 2012 comedy-drama film, 'English Vinglish'.

Along with the post, he penned a message, "Happy birthday, my Jaan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday hawa hawai we miss you."

Another user commented, "She will always be the best."

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Although Sridevi passed away in 2018, the phenomenal actor continues to live on in our hearts.

Meanwhile, Khushi was seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. It is a coming-of-age musical film, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explored friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

