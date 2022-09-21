Remembering the comic legend Raju Srivastava - His life and times!

New Delhi: Satya Prakash Srivastava aka Raju Srivastava is one of the top comedians in India. He is the one who made stand-up comedy a thing. He has been playing his trade in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. The comic passed away in Delhi and many actors, comedians, singers are paying their tributes to the icon.

Raju Srivastava, born on 25 December 1963, in Kanpur, India in a middle-class family. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, was a poet known as Balai Kaka. He married Shikha Srivastava in 1993 and has two kids- Antara and Ayushman.

Raju Srivastava- comedian

Raju was a good mimic and always wanted to become a comedian. He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and finished as second runner-up. Later, he took part in the spin-off, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions', in which he won the title of 'The King of Comedy.'

Raju Srivastava- actor, performer

Srivastava has performed in stage shows in India and abroad. He gained initial notice as an Amitabh Bachchan look-alike and the rest is history. He played comic roles in many Bollywood films like Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and more.

Raju Srivastava- political career

The Samajwadi Party fielded Srivastava from Kanpur for the 2014 Lok Sabha election but he returned the ticket for not getting enough support from the local units of the party. Later, he joined Bhartiya Janta Party in the year 2014. PM Modi then nominated him to be part of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.'

Raju Srivastava- death threats

In the year 2010, the actor-comedian received threatening calls warning him not to crack jokes on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan during his shows.

Raju Srivastava health

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at his gym and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi where he was given CPR and revived last month. His family declared him dead today.