हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai hospital

 According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital.

Remo D&#039;Souza suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai hospital
File Photo

MUMBAI: Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday (December 11). According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital.

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI. The hospital sources said the 'Race 3' director was admitted today afternoon.

"He's stable now and under observation," sources added.

46-year-old D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as 'Tum Bin', 'Kaante', 'Dhoom', 'Rock On' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

As a director, he has made movies such as 'F.A.L.T.U', 'ABCD', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3' and most recently 'Street Dancer'.

He has also judged several dance reality shows like 'Dance India Dance', 'Dance Plus' and 'Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Remo D'SouzaRemo D'Souza heart attackHeart attackDance India Dance 4
Next
Story

Huma Qureshi promotes alcohol brand, gets trolled

  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Kiara Advani Reached at KBC with his husband?