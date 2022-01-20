हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead, choreographer's wife drops photos

Remo D&#039;Souza&#039;s brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead, choreographer&#039;s wife drops photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident, choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar in Mumbai. Remo D'Souza's wife and Jason's sister Lizelle D'Souza shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories, questioning the incident. 

"Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u", she wrote on the first photo. She shared yet another picture from their childhood and wrote, 'Why'. In the third picture shared by Lizelle, Jason is seen seating in an auto with their mother. She wrote, "am sorry mum, I failed you".

Jason was assisting Remo in all the films as an assistant director and worked in the film industry as well. 

Meawhile, Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. According to reports, both Remo and Lizelle are currently in Goa where the couple had gone to attend a friend's wedding. 

Remo and Lizelle tied the knot 22 years ago and are parents to two children. 

