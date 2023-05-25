topStoriesenglish2613444
Renowned Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Ties Knot With Fashion Entrepreneur Rupali Barua From Assam

Ashish Vidyarthi Marries Rupali Barua: The couple had an intimate wedding and later hosted a reception for close friends and relatives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Renowned Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Ties Knot With Fashion Entrepreneur Rupali Barua From Assam

New Delhi: Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot with an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. According to the Times Of India report. The noted actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career. 

He was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua. 

“At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," Ashish Vidyarthi told Times Of India. 

Ashish and Rupali hosted a formal reception after an intimate wedding. 

On the work front, Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in 11 languages in over 300 films so far. He won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for his debut film Drohkaal. Currently, besides acting he is also running a YouTube channel with over a million subscriber base where he vlogs about food.

He was last seen in crime web-series Rana Naidu featuring  Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla. Ashish was also a part of Netflix Original Trial By Fire series written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha. 

 

