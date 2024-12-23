Renowned Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for acclaimed films like Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan, passed away on Monday at the age of 90, his daughter Pia confirmed.

The filmmaker passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, Pia Benegal told PTI.

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," she said.

Wockhardt Hospital sources said Benegal had been admitted in the ICU.

In his prolific career, Benegal made films on diverse issues, documentaries and television serials, including "Bharat Ek Khoj" and "Samvidhaan". He had celebrated his 90th birthday just 10 days ago on December 14.

The director told PTI on the occasion that he had to frequently visit the hospital and was on dialysis.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on Monday following the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, offering heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, and admirers.

Describing the 90-year-old Benegal as a "pillar of Indian cinema," Banerjee paid tribute to his significant contributions, stating, "Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends, and followers," she posted on X.

Take A Look:

Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs.



My condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 23, 2024

Benegal is survived by his wife, Nira Benegal, and daughter. His body of work includes other celebrated films like Bhumika, Junoon, Mandi, Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda, Mammo, and Sardari Begum, all of which have become classics in Hindi cinema. His most recent project was the 2023 biographical film Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

(Inputs From PTI)