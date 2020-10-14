हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sobha Naidu

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer Sobha Naidu dies in Hyderabad

Sobha Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Image Courtesy: IANS

Hyderabad: Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu, a recipient of Padma Shri and numerous other awards, died here on Wednesday.

Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the end came around 0100 hours on Wednesday, sources close to her said.

Sobha Naidu's major achievements include choreography and presentation of Ballets, Vipranarayana, Kalyana Srinivasam and many others in which she was the main protagonist and donned various roles like Satyabhama, Devadevaki, Padmavathi, Mohini, Sai Baba, and Goddess Parvati which won her great appreciation.

As a Guru (teacher), she trained a number of students from India and abroad.

Her performances have also won accolades in foreign countries.

She has presented a series of performances at different venues in the US and also performed in countries, including the UK.

Besides the Padma Shri, she received a number of awards, including from the Andhra Pradesh government and several reputed organisations.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Sobha Naidu and recalled that she was an outstanding exponent of Kuchipudi, known for the portrayal of Satyabhama and Padmavathi.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, an official release said.

Sobha Naidu
