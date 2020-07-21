Renowned Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70; CM Naveen Patnaik announces cremation with State Honours

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia actor Bijay Mohanty died on Monday (July 20, 2020) aged 70 following a prolonged illness.

Mohanty's fans across the county extended their condolences along with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who said that his death marks the end of an era and has created a deep void in the Odia film industry.

He also announced that the body of the veteran actor will be cremated with State Honours.

Expressing grief over the death, CM said, "I am saddened to learn of the death of veteran actor Bijay Mohanty. The impression he left on the world of Odia art will always be remembered in the hearts of countless art lovers. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish them well."

Union Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha also extended his condolences and said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of the famous actor Bijay Mohanty. His death marked the end of an era in the world of Odia cinema. Generation after generation, he was able to bind his fans to the magic of art."

"Wishing the well-being of the immortal soul and extending condolences to the bereaved family. May Mahaprabhu Sreejagnath give immense patience and courage to the family during this difficult time," added Pradhan.

Mohanty is survived by his wife Tandra Ray, who is an actor in the Odia film industry, and daughter Jasmine.

A National School of Drama alumnus, Mohanty started his prolific film career in the Odia cinema in 1977.

He debuted with Chilika Tire and acted in numerous Odia films like Naga Phasa, Samay Bada Balaban, Danda Balunga and Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi.