Republic Day 2020

Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other B-Towners wish fans on Twitter

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The nation is gripped in the patriotic spirit of 71st Republic Day celebrations. As every citizen of the country is soaked in the nationalistic pride, our Bollywood celebrities too extended their greetings and wishes to fans on social media. Several of them took to Twitter and wished a 'Happy Republic Day' to one and sundry. 

Here's who said what on Twitter: 

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. 

Interestingly, January 26 was selected as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Republic Day. 

Jai Hind!

