Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other B-Towners wish fans on Twitter

New Delhi: The nation is gripped in the patriotic spirit of 71st Republic Day celebrations. As every citizen of the country is soaked in the nationalistic pride, our Bollywood celebrities too extended their greetings and wishes to fans on social media. Several of them took to Twitter and wished a 'Happy Republic Day' to one and sundry.

Here's who said what on Twitter:

T 3421 - My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged - some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them .. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

T 3421 - गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ । जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/NoMBpeo6ts — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2020

Happy Republic Day — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic day. Jai Hind! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/nQVKX0kH1x — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day to all of you. May the spirit of India keep shining in your soul always.. Jai Hind Ever grateful to those who sacrifice all and swear to protect. Our trip to Wagah. #2020 https://t.co/uxSmHK4JS5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 25, 2020

Happy Republic Day my countrymen!

चलो आज कुछ समय निकाल के संविधान के कुछ पन्ने पढ़ ही लें ।

Jai Hind !#HappyRepublicDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 25, 2020

Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic day everyone. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/5An1VS5stE — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2020

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Interestingly, January 26 was selected as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Republic Day.

Jai Hind!