Republic Day 2024: From Akshay Kumar To Amitabh Bachchan- Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

New Delhi: As India celebrates 75th Republic Day, the enthusiasm and patriotism runs high through the country. Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

In the presence of the chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the nation held the joyous celebrations. On Republic Day, B-town's celebrities extended heartfelt wishes to their fans. From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, many stars took to their social media to wish fans on Republic Day.

South superstar Mahesh Babu poured love on social media.

Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! __ - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024

Malayalam actor Mohanlal also shared his wishes. "Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind (sic)", he wrote.

Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/o2lm3lhu3N January 26, 2024

Mesmerising fans, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on X and extended his wishes on the 75th Republic Day. The beautiful clip features Big B along with a bunch of specially-abled children.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on his X handle to share wishes for Republic Day. In the clip, the actor is seen running with an Indian flag in his hand. He is accompanied by Tiger Shroff. The actor duo will soon share screen space in their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Alongside the video, Akshay wrote, "New India, new confidence, new vision. Our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hinda_aeJai Bharat."

