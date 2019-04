Reshma Pathan, India's first stuntwoman was recognized for her Extraordinary Contribution to Indian Cinema by the Film Critics Guild at the first Critics Choice Film Awards.

We recently released her biopic on ZEE5 - 'The Sholay Girl Reshma Pathan' and it was great to see Reshmaji being awarded by the Sholay team - Javed Akhtar and Ramesh Sippy.



Glad we could play a small part in her inspirational journey. Truly, a proud moment.