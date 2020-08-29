Rest In Peace, Black Panther: Bollywood mourns Chadwick Boseman's demise

New Delhi: In yet another shocking event of 2020, Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman succumbed to cancer. The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years back in 2016, his family statement read.

He died at his residence with family by his side.

With this heartbreaking news, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities including fans poured condolences to the family. Many took to social media and expressed grief in this hour. Here's what Bollywood celebs wrote on social media:

Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/zNbJDr7cy1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 29, 2020

#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace. @chadwickboseman https://t.co/xuihVaLXMP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2020

The last few years we literally lived you in our toys,in our favourite song,in our favourite film

N then we met you and we were thrilled beyond words to know that our onscreen hero was one of the most humble person, we ever met and interacted with. #wakandaforver #ripchadwick pic.twitter.com/6SnQMexI0F — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 29, 2020

Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic.

Rest in peace. #WakandaForever https://t.co/GL7l8BlkGL pic.twitter.com/VRUINXClAr — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 29, 2020

The 43-year-old actor was first seen in a television series Third Watch back in 2003, followed by soap opera 'All My Children'. However, it was in 2008 sports drama The Express: The Ernie Davis Story which marked his film debut in Hollywood.

He then starred in The Kill Hole, 42, Gods of Egypt, Captain America: Civil War, Message from the King, Marshall. But it was in 2018 release Marvel venture 'Black Panther' which made him a super success story. Fans adored his titular role in the superhero avatar.

Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods were some of his last releases over last few years.

He will be posthumously seen in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!