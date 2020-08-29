हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chadwick Boseman

Rest In Peace, Black Panther: Bollywood mourns Chadwick Boseman's demise

Chadwick Boseman was first seen in a television series Third Watch back in 2003, followed by soap opera 'All My Children'. 

Rest In Peace, Black Panther: Bollywood mourns Chadwick Boseman&#039;s demise
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: In yet another shocking event of 2020, Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman succumbed to cancer. The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years back in 2016, his family statement read. 

He died at his residence with family by his side. 

With this heartbreaking news, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities including fans poured condolences to the family. Many took to social media and expressed grief in this hour. Here's what Bollywood celebs wrote on social media:

The 43-year-old actor was first seen in a television series Third Watch back in 2003, followed by soap opera 'All My Children'. However, it was in 2008 sports drama The Express: The Ernie Davis Story which marked his film debut in Hollywood. 

He then starred in The Kill Hole, 42, Gods of Egypt, Captain America: Civil War, Message from the King, Marshall. But it was in 2018 release Marvel venture 'Black Panther' which made him a super success story. Fans adored his titular role in the superhero avatar. 

Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods were some of his last releases over last few years. 

He will be posthumously seen in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. 

May his soul rest in eternal peace!

 

