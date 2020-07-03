Rest in peace, Masterji! With Saroj Khan's demise, an era comes to an end in Bollywood

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left this world on the wee hours of Friday (July 3, 2020) at around 2 am. She was not keeping well for past few days and was admitted to Guru Nanak hospital in Bandra since June 20. The 71-year-old veteran succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Saroj Khan's name is synonymous with brilliant choreography and chartbuster songs in the Hindi movie industry. In fact, it was for her great skills that Filmfare actually introduced the 'Best Choreography' category in awards and she won the first one for 'Tezaab'.

A hard taskmaster and no-nonsense teacher, who gave us some memorable songs with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, which again became instrumental in shaping their movie careers.

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer.

She established herself as an independent choreographer with 1974 release 'Geeta Mera Naam' but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition.

Masterji choreographed super hit songs for the late legendary actress Sridevi in movies such as Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina, Chandni and many more.

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.

Masterji was also seen as a judge on several dance-based reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Boogie Woogie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to name a few.

She was also seen in a special episode on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a judge of a dance competition.

Her on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

With her loss, an era of dance has come to an end in Bollywood - a void which can never be filled again.

Rest in peace Masterji!