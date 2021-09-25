Restoration work of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Peshawar homes begins

New Delhi: The restoration and renovation work of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Peshawar has started after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government got possession of the properties, The News reported.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, and Dilip Kumar's ancestral residence are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area of Peshawar.

As per government plans, the homes of both Bollywood stars would be restored to their original state.

Initially, the debris from both houses was removed to begin the restoration work.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar's nephew Fawad Ishaq lauded the government's decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor's ancestral home.

He further said Dilip Kumar's attachment to Peshawar never diminished.