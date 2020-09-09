हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard on Sep 10

The actress and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death.

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty&#039;s bail plea to be heard on Sep 10

Mumbai: A special court here will hear the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on September 10, revealed her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

"Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in Spl Court Mumbai," shared her advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with a copy of the 20-page bail application.

The actress and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortyShowik Chakrabortydrugs conspiracy
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti: Dead can't speak so blame it on them
  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Like my home, your ego will be destroyed too, Kangana tells Uddhav