Rhea Chakraborty acted like a contract killer and vish kanya, duped Sushant Singh Rajput: JDU leader Maheshwar Hazari

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's curious case of death took a new turn after his father lodged an FIR in Patna against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ever since there have been major developments in the case with Bihar police coming into action and several political leaders making statements on the matter as well.

Recently, Bihar minister and JDU leader Maheshwar Hazari said, "Looks like this is a part of a big game. Sushant was killed and a huge gang is involved in it, therefore a proper detailed investigation must be done."

He added, "Rhea Chakraborty has acted like a contract killer, who duped Sushant in her love game, took his money, and left. This is not a suicide but a murder. She is venomous. Rhea was sent to Sushant as per a plan and this must be investigated."

"The Mumbai police is not doing its job properly and the case must go to CBI. Bihar government is with Sushant's family and will extend all help they need to serve justice. In fact, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wants Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice", Hazari said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government on Thursday filed a caveat in the top court seeking that it be heard before any order is passed on Rhea's plea. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent the Bihar government defending its probe into Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.