Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and other celebs stand united to 'smash the patriarchy'

New Delhi: Minutes after actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, social media was flooded with a quote on "smashing the patriarchy" and #JusticeForRhea started trending simultaneously.

Celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza and several others took to social media to share the quote - something that was written on the T-shirt Rhea wore on Tuesday as she appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the third day of interrogation, hours after which she was arrested.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash patriarchy, me and you," was the message written on Rhea's t-shirt. It found echo in Bollywood with the celebs sharing the quote on their respective Instagram handles and some also sought justice for her.

Take a look at how Bollywood reacted to Rhea's arrest.

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

She has also been accused of abetment to suicide in connection with Sushant's death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sushant's father KK Singh accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his son's suicide had also claimed that she siphoned Rs 15 crore from the actor's bank accounts. The ED launched a probe into this aspect.

Meanwhile, the NCB began a probe after Rhea's phone chats revealed a drug connection in the case. The NCB has also arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's close aides Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant.

Rhea has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody as of now.