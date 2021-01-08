हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty attends Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman's son's birthday, see pic

In the post he shared featuring Rhea, Rajiv captioned it as, “My friend”. 

Rhea Chakraborty attends Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman&#039;s son&#039;s birthday, see pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rajivlakshman

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has majorly stayed away from media attention since she was released on bail in the Bollywood drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It is only recently that the actress started getting snapped by paparazzis. 

Rhea recently attended the 'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman’s son Rhythm's first birthday. Rajiv took to Instagram to share pictures from his son’s birthday bash. In the post he had shared featuring Rhea, Rajiv captioned it as, “My friend”. 

In the picture, Rhea was seen smiling at the camera, hugging Rajiv. She donned a brown checkered coat while Rajiv is seen in casual wear.

This is what Rajiv shared, in a now-deleted post:

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was released on bail in October, 2020, after spending almost a month in jail. Since her release, Rhea has not avoided posting anything from her verified Instagram account. 

In a recent interview, director Rumi Jaffery had said that the actress will return to acting in 2021. 

On the work front, Rhea has acted in movies like ‘Sonali Cable’, ‘Jalebi’, 'Mere Dad ki Maruti' among others. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortyRajiv Lakshmanrhea chakraborty picsrhea chakraborty instagram
Next
Story

Disha Patani’s yellow bikini picture from Maldives vacay is all you need to see today

  • 1,04,13,417Confirmed
  • 1,50,570Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT58S

Volcano erupt in Hawaii island of America, sheds lava after eruption