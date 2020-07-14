Rhea Chakraborty breaks her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'eternally connected to infinity and beyond'

New Delhi: For the first time in 30 days, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Jun 14, 2020, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about him. The young actress, who had been keeping away from social media platforms all this while penned her heart out in a fresh post on Instagram.

She wrote: Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.

I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms.

Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond

Rhea Chakraborty also changed the display pic (DP) of her WhatsApp and put up a selfie with Sushant.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea has been subjected to a lot of trolling and hate comments on social media. The actress has meanwhile stayed away from posting anything on Instagram or Twitter.

Mumbai police have meanwhile quizzed over 34 people in connection with Sushant and have recorded their statements.