Rhea Chakraborty drops a cryptic post ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary!

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is slowly getting back to social media and once in a while drops a picture or a thought on Instagram, shared a cryptic post recently. She took to Instagram and put up a note on sufferings.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote: From great suffering, comes great strength!

You'll just have to trust me on this one..

Hang in there

Love

Rhea

This cryptic post comes days ahead of former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) first death anniversary.

Rhea found herself in the midst of a controversy after SSR was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Soon, the investigation opened up a can of worms, hitting hard on the dark underbelly of drugs, favouritism and nepotism in the movie industry.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik along with a few others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs possession case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Bollywood actor's death case is currently being probed by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively from various possible angles.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre. The actress was however missing from the film poster and had a fleeting presence in its trailer.