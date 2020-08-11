Rhea Chakraborty failed to answer questions on her finances, ED probing her income, investments: Sources

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in a money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, failed to answer questions asked by the team on her finances, ED sources told Zee News. Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and her brother Showik were quizzed by the ED on Monday for over nine hours.

Rhea's statement was recorded for the second time while her father was questioned for the first time. Showik was called to record his statement for the third time on Monday.

Besides the Chakrabortys, the ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.

As of now, the ED is probing Rhea's income and investments between 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Here are some of the important points related to her finances:

- In 2017-18 and 2018-19, Rhea said that her gross incomes was about Rs 18 lakh.

- However, her total fixed assets in 2018 were Rs 96,000 which rose to Rs 9 lakh in 2019.

- Rhea continues to be a shareholder in some companies with an investment of around Rs 34 lakh, while her total income in 2017-18 did not exceed Rs 18 lakh.

- Her shareholder fund, which was Rs 34 lakh in the year 2017-18, increased to Rs 42 lakh in 2018-19.

- The ED is also probing into two of her fixed deposits which is much more than their income.

- Rhea bought a flat in Mumbai in 2018, for which she gave a down payment of about 25 lakh. She claims that she earned the money from films and the entertainment business. However, there is no proof of it.

Meanwhile, Rhea was also quizzed about her Income Tax Return (ITR) of five years and her income. Of which she said she doesn't have much idea about. She told the officials that Shruti Modi and Ritesh Shah used to look after the profit and losses.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's bank account.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea and her family members on the basis of KK Singh's complaint submitted at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.