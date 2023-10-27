Rhea Chakraborty Finally Opens Up On Her Tenure In All-Women Under Trial Prison: Watch

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most beautiful actresses who, despite going through a lot of ups and downs in life, has come out only stronger. The actress has faced several criticisms on her personal front, but despite all this, she chose to remain strong mentally and has faced every battle with a strong mind that came her way. The actress has always left an impact on the masses through the statements she made, and recently, she shared her experience about jail life on a chat show.

Throwing light on the experience of spending time in jail, Rhea said, "So you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things youve created about yourself are completely broken. I was in an under-trial prison, which means it's not a convicted prison, and unfortunately, all the women over there were still innocent because they were not proven guilty. Seeing them and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women. They found happiness in small things. They grabbed happiness when they got it. They know how to enjoy a moment, and they are some of the happiest people I have met."

Continuing the same, Rhea said, "Of course, it's frustrating; they're languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it's just perspective; it's how you look at it. At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It's difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and desire in your heart, you'll most definitely battle the mind and win."

Sharing the video, Rhea Chakraborty captioned, "Perspective shift. #rhenew"

After the video was uploaded to Rhea’s Instagram, fans stormed her comment section with support and positivity. One fan wrote, “Go Rhea! This entire covers areas so powerful, love this”. Another said, “Every suffering is worth it, if there will be no low days, there will be no transformation!!”. One wrote, “strongest woman in the world! I love you” while another said, “You are a shining example of resilience and womanhood at its best! keep shining” and one added, “Inspiring Keep going, informing all the negative comments!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress who started her journey with MTV India has made her return to the small screen with the show 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand', where she is essaying one of the Gang leaders in the show.