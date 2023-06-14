Rhea Chakraborty Holds Close To Sushant Singh Rajput In This Unseen Video, Actress Remembers SSR On His Death Anniversary - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen video clipping of hers with the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), remembering him on his third death anniversary. SSR was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family, friends and an ocean of fan following. His untimely death did open a can of worms and put the dark underbelly of Bollywood out in the open.

RHEA CHAKRABORTY'S VIDEO WITH SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Three years after his demise, former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is finally getting back to her work life, shared a beautiful unseen video where she can be seen holding on to him closely. Watch it here:

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant began his career with television in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta before finally taking his big Bollywood step with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013. Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death. Many conjectures and conspiracy theories floated on the internet regarding his tragic end.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise. In 2020, the NCB arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant. The NCB arrested Sushant's live-in partner and girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik in connection with the case, along with several other people in September last year.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

WHAT IS RHEA CHAKRABORTY DOING NOW?

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past.

She is currently seen in MTV Roadies 19 as one of the gang leaders along with Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. The show is hosted by Sonu Sood.