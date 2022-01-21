Rhea Chakraborty is 'missing' Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, drops an unseen video with late beau - Watch

New Delhi: On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, besides his fans and family, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also remembered the star and shared a post on social media.

Rhea Chakraborty shared an unseen video with SSR where the two can be seen goofing around in the gym area. She wrote: Miss you so much in the caption. Many celeb friends also commented on her timeline and recalled the late superstar.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise.

In 2020, the NCB had arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant. The NCB arrested Sushant's live-in partner and girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik in connection with the case, along with several other people in September last year.

They are currently out on bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past.