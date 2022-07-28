Rhea Chakraborty looks angelic in a white embroidered lehenga set: PICS

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has given us major fashion goals with her latest ethnic look. The ‘Jalebi’ actress is looking graceful in a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga set.

Sharing photos of the same on Instagram, Rhea captioned her post, “Love and Light # rhenew”.

Rhea’s elegant outfit is by Varun Chakkilam Label and it is styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, The actress wore jewellery by Tuula Jewellery and was photographed by Kyrofilm.



The actress's lehenga was panelled and had elaborate mirror Chikankari work all over it . Rhea also draped a beautifully-embroidered sheer dupatta on one side of the shoulder. The earrings went well with her Varun Chakkilam’s outfit.

Rhea, has a very experimental fashion sense and doesn't push herself into a particular zone. She slays it in western outfits but she also carries traditional ensembles with a lot of aplomb as well.

The actress has been part of films like Chehre, Jalebi, Sonali Cable and much more.