New Delhi: 'Chhehre' actress Rhea Chakroborty has gone through many ups and downs in her personal life. Unfortunately, she has faced several criticisms on her personal front. Despite all these, she chose to remain strong mentally and has faced every battle with a strong mind that came her way.

Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most beautiful actresses who, despite going through a lot of ups and downs in life, has come back stronger. The actress was talk of the town again as she recently smashed patriachy and opened up boldly about being called 'Chudail'.

In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty faced the criticism of being called chudail with boldness and courage and said, "When you are being called chudial, murderer, or vishkanya , I genuinely don't care what you think about me. If you think that I'm a witch, then maybe I'm a witch; if you think I'm a bitch, then again, maybe I'm a bitch. You don't care what anyone thinks about you".

Even Rajakumari took to her instagram to comment, “Yes!!! This is so inspiring. Keep being strong. Rhea. ”This is not the first time she has opened up about the incidents she faced in her life; in the past, she has opened up about the negativity, her jail life, and the tough four years that she went through and it has always left a mark in the hearts and minds of the masses.

Meanwhile on the work front, as a gang leader, Rhea and her team member Vashu from MTV Roadies gained victory!