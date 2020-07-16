हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty receives rape, murder threat on Instagram, told to 'commit suicide', seeks Mumbai Police Cyber Crime help

Along with sharing the troll's message to her, Rhea Chakraborty revealed she has been called a "gold-digger, a murderer" earlier and has also been "slut-shamed".

Rhea Chakraborty receives rape, murder threat on Instagram, told to &#039;commit suicide&#039;, seeks Mumbai Police Cyber Crime help
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rhea_chakraborty

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday shared a screenshot of a message she received on Instagram where a user threatened to get her raped and murdered. She was also told to "commit suicide" or else she would be "killed". Along with sharing the troll's message to her, Rhea revealed she has been called a "gold-digger, a murderer" earlier and has also been "slut-shamed".

Urging Mumbai Police Cyber Crime to take immediate action, Rhea said, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut-shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action."

See Rhea's post here:

There has a been a social media outrage after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. A section of the internet has blamed a few people in the industry for Sushant's sudden demise as he was said to be under stress and depression. 

Rhea was a close friend of Sushant. She was also interrogated by the Mumbai Police as part of the investigation. Apart from Rhea, some of Sushant's family members, his friends, work associates and house helps were also called to record their statements.

