Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Her Friends Were Drinking And Dining With Her Parents While She Was In Jail; ‘Kamino, Mai Jail Mai Hu…’

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty faced the biggest nightmare after the death of her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actress was sent to jail as she was alleged to procure drugs to Sushant and even his family alleged that it was, she who killed the actor. Rhea is out from jail on bail along with her brother Showik and to date is fighting to come out clean. But Rhea is slowly getting back to work, and her podcast Chapter 2 is a hit where she had two prominent guests to speak with her, Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan.

In her podcasts with Aamir, Rhea spoke her heart out about still not forgiving people who blamed her for the death of her boyfriend Sushant, while she spent her life in jail and how few of her friends went every day to meet her parents and have drinks and dinner with them. Rhea recalled, " One of my friends – couple friends – they used to drink with my dad and eat food with them every night while we were inside. When I came out, ‘I’m like, why have you gained so much weight? Kameeno, main waha jail mein thi aur tumlog yaha khana khaa rahe ho, weight put on kar rahe ho".

Rhea further added, "I was surrounded by superpowers of women. Some of my girlfriends – the way they stood by me – my God! You don’t need anything else – you can have one true friend in life and that’s enough. Shibani (Dandekar) was that for me. The way Shibani stood for me was enough for me to know that the whole world can be against me but I have one friend."

Rhea is currently allegedly linked up with a businessman Nikhil Kamath and she was even spotted with him on a bike ride in the city lately.