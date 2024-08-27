Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Suffering From PTSD, Depression After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Aamir Khan Praises Her Strength

New Delhi: In the latest episode of her podcast, Chapter 2, actress Rhea Chakraborty delved deeply into her transformative journey from forgiveness to healing. She reflected on the profound impact of the sudden loss of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020, and the myriad challenges and emotional turmoil that followed. Rhea candidly shared her experiences navigating grief, public scrutiny, and personal growth. Additionally, she offered insight into what motivated her to launch her own podcast, explaining how it became a platform for her to explore and share her evolving perspectives and insights.

During the podcast, Aamir Khan complimented Rhea saying “What happened with you, I would call it a tragedy. The way your life has changed after that and the way you have shown patience and strength. You didn’t lose hope or faith in yourself. We all can learn a lot from that. How many people can come out is very difficult. A person’s morale breaks and gets crushed…but still you have shown remarkable courage”

Rhea mentioned that her army upbringing has had a significant impact on her as an individual. Disclosing about how she thinks that this year will be considered as the Second chapter, she said, “I was going through all those things. Grief was around on and off. There was pain, anxiety, PTSD and whatnot. And grief has a veto power over everything else. You are talking to someone and you get engulfed by grief out of the blue…but today I feel I have a renewed energy. I want to do something now…my curiosity has been revived…I feel like the sun is rising again.”

She also talked about her struggles with traditional media stating, “I went on a podcast sometime ago, and he promised me that ‘come, we will talk as friends, that person said, I won’t question you like journalist, we are new media, we are podcasters’, but he made it all even worse for me. I didn’t let him release that podcast. At least, in case of traditional media, I know how they are going to approach things and I go prepared. It was that day that I decided that I want to create a safe space where I want to speak to people.”

To which Aamir added, “The people who think you are wrong even today because they were informed wrong, I hope they eventually realise your truth.”

After Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actress found herself facing severe trolls. She was arrested in September 2020 on charges of procuring drugs for the late actor. After spending 28 days in Byculla jail, the actress was granted bail in October 2020.