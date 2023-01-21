Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen adorable pics with late Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary!

New Delhi: On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary today, former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media and dropped a few unseen adorable pictures online. Many of his celebrity friends including Shibani Dandekar, Krishna Shroff, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and others commented on the post.

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant began his career with television in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta before finally taking his big Bollywood step with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013. Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death.

Rhea Chakraborty captioned the images with an infinity emoticon.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his family, friends and an ocean of fan following who are still seeking justice for his untimely death. Many conjectures and conspiracy theories floated on the internet regarding his tragic end.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise. In 2020, the NCB arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant. The NCB arrested Sushant's live-in partner and girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik in connection with the case, along with several other people in September last year.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past.