Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, 4 others likely to move Bombay HC next week as sessions court rejects their bail pleas

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others, who are accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are likely to approach the Bombay High Court next week after the Mumbai session court rejected their bail application on Friday.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said this outside the court while speaking to reporters. All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde told reporters waiting outside the court complex.

Until further relief, Rhea, 28, who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22, will remain in the Byculla Jail.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.

She was arrested on Tuesday after a three-day rigorous interrogation session by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while her brother Showik was taken into custody last week along with two of Sushant's close aides.

Rhea Chakraborty had earlier submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

The NCB has launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.