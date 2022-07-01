NewsLifestylePeople
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty special: These pics are worth-watching for!

Rhea Chakraborty has been sharing the instances of her life on her social media— from spending her time in the lush greens, to practicing meditation and yoga. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has turned in a year older today. The actress who is turning in a new leaf in her life, time and again treats fans with her 'rhenewed' self. She has been sharing the instances of the same on her social media— from spending her time in the lush greens, to practicing meditation and yoga. 

See her posts below: 

Nature lover

 

Rhea's love for nature knows no bounds and spends time amidst the lush environments, to feel refreshed and renewed. 

Magical hues

 

The actress who is now enjoying the little victories in the little things, which makes her special. 

 Sea lover

 

Rhea's love for water bodies, is unmatchable and shows how much they mean to her. 

New beginnings

 

The actress recently attended a media event after long, and termed it as the new special beginnings of her life. 

Fearless

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

On women's day, Rhea penned down a special note raising a toast for fearless women. 

 

Rhea ChakrabortyHappy Birthday Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty specialRhenewSSRSushant Singh Rajput

