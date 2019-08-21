close

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty spotted at gym sans Sushant Singh Rajput—Photos

Rhea looked minty fresh in her white tee and gym shorts. She wore flip flops, keeping her workout look casual and comfy.

Rhea Chakraborty spotted at gym sans Sushant Singh Rajput—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Rhea Chakraborty was recently spotted outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai. The young and happening star was busy talking to someone on the phone while the paps on duty clicked some pictures of the lady.

Rhea smiled and posed for the shutterbugs but hey, this time she was alone. Well, if you follow Bollywood gossip, you know what we mean. There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that Rhea is dating 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The duo has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions yet neither of them has ever confirmed about being a couple.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Rhea looked minty fresh in her white tee and gym shorts. She wore flip flops, keeping her workout look casual and comfy.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in 2018 romantic drama 'Jalebi' which was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The film was a remake of Bengali film 2016 venture 'Praktan'. It featured Rhea Chakraborty, debutant Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles.

Next, she has 'Chehre' in her kitty which will be directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kharbanda in pivotal parts.

 

