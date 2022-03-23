हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty talks about hope in new post, says 'There she was, waiting for the sun to shine'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty surely knows how to woo her fans. Rhea has always seen sharing her positive approach towards life with her fans and yet again she is here with her sizzling picture that is enough to give a pleasant climate chills.

Rhea Chakraborty talks about hope in new post, says &#039;There she was, waiting for the sun to shine&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty surely knows how to woo her fans. Rhea has always seen sharing her positive approach towards life with her fans and yet again she is here with her sizzling picture that is enough to give a pleasant climate chills.

 

Recently the actress took to her social media sharing a beautiful picture of herself wearing a colorful dress and posing elegantly on the stairs. She wrote down the caption saying - 
"There she was, waiting for the sun to shine, and shine it did"

Rhea has always been in touch with her fans by sharing her posts related to her approach towards life and her daily life routine.

Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

 

Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
